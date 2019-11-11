Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of November 11, 2019 Gather around, Shackers. We have a schedule for our Twitch streams now.

Hey Shackers! We are trying to give you folks more of a heads up about our livestream efforts. Please take a look at our livestream schedule for the week of November 11, 2019.

Monday, November 11

5:30 PM ET - Wide World of Electronics Sports with Blake, Asif, and Chris.

8:30 PM ET - Death Stranding with Blake

Tuesday, November 12

7:00 PM ET - Metal Wolf Chaos XD Giveaway stream with Blake

Thurday, November 14

You never know what the Late Night Army show will bring on Thursday nights.

11:30 PM ET - Late Night Army with Asif

Friday, November 15

3:00 PM ET - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order with Chris

Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand. Please consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you know exactly when we go live. Don't miss our first look at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Friday!