Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of November 11, 2019
Gather around, Shackers. We have a schedule for our Twitch streams now.
Hey Shackers! We are trying to give you folks more of a heads up about our livestream efforts. Please take a look at our livestream schedule for the week of November 11, 2019.
Monday, November 11
Death Stranding (2019) pic.twitter.com/C7FjlAvGK2— jennifurry (@GoldvesterCos) November 11, 2019
5:30 PM ET - Wide World of Electronics Sports with Blake, Asif, and Chris.
8:30 PM ET - Death Stranding with Blake
Tuesday, November 12
7:00 PM ET - Metal Wolf Chaos XD Giveaway stream with Blake
Thurday, November 14
11:30 PM ET - Late Night Army with Asif
Friday, November 15
3:00 PM ET - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order with Chris
Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand. Please consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you know exactly when we go live. Don't miss our first look at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Friday!
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of November 11, 2019