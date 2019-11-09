New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - November 9, 2019

It's the weekend, Shacknews!

Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for our Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off the weekend of posting. Please take a look.

Rocket Car Highlight

Check out my sweet game-winning buzzer beater goal, in case you missed it on the Late NIght Army Rocket League stream on Thursday.

Apple is ramping up hiring for AR/VR projects

Head over to their website to see all of the listings. Seems like we are going to see a new product from Apple next year.

8BitDo Lite has two D-pads... for reasons?

But why?

I am not sure why two d-pads is a good thing, but here we are. Head over to 8BitDo's site to find out more.

Seflie Saturday at Shacknews

My brother is still not sure about this Selfie Saturday trend.

Head over to Milleh's Selfie Saturday Shacknews Chatty thread for all of the Shacker pics you can handle.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for November 9, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

