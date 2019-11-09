Weekend Discussion - November 9, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for our Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off the weekend of posting. Please take a look.
Rocket Car Highlight
Check out my sweet game-winning buzzer beater goal, in case you missed it on the Late NIght Army Rocket League stream on Thursday.
Apple is ramping up hiring for AR/VR projects
My team at @Apple is hiring for a variety of AR/VR related roles.— Ben Hylak (@benhylak) November 8, 2019
If you’re interested, or know someone who is, let me know!
Head over to their website to see all of the listings. Seems like we are going to see a new product from Apple next year.
8BitDo Lite has two D-pads... for reasons?
I am not sure why two d-pads is a good thing, but here we are. Head over to 8BitDo's site to find out more.
Seflie Saturday at Shacknews
Head over to Milleh's Selfie Saturday Shacknews Chatty thread for all of the Shacker pics you can handle.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for November 9, 2019.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
