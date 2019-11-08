Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 8: Four free Steam weekends

Do you need something to play this weekend, PC player? Is there not a lot of room in your budget? Then there's some good news for you. Steam isn't content to offer a single free weekend. In fact, there are several free games to jump into this weekend. Where do we begin?
If you read up on our Weekend Console Deals, you saw that there are a couple of free weekends going down right now. The Elder Scrolls Online and Cities: Skylines are also free to play on Steam this weekend, but Valve's service isn't stopping there. Just Cause 4 recently went "Reloaded" and now that the game is complete, that game is free to play this weekend. And then there's Payday 2! Remember Payday 2? It's back! In pog form! And it's also free to play this weekend on Steam!
Steam's not the only place to get free games this weekend. The Epic Games Store has two games to entertain players. Both Nuclear Throne and Ruiner are free until Thursday, so claim your copy while there's still time!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Stetmann Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II BlizzCon 2018 War Chest Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II War Chest: Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
Direct2Drive
- Nioh: Complete Edition [Steam] - $17.50 (65% off)
- Warriors of Orochi 4 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Train Simulator 2018 [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
Epic Games Store
- Nuclear Throne - FREE until 11/14
- Ruiner - FREE until 11/14
Fanatical
Pay $4.99 for Tomb Raider Classic, Tomb Raider II, and Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft. Pay $9.99 for Tomb Raider Anniversary, Tomb Raider Legend, and Tomb Raider Underworld. Pay $13.99 to also receive Tomb Raider (2013). These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Cities: Skylines Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off) (All Cities: Skylines DLC expansions also on sale)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair [Steam] - $23.69 (21% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $33.19 (17% off)
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Vampyr [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Bound by Flame [Steam] - $2.02 (71% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm [Steam] - $20.09 (33% off)
GamersGate
- GreedFall [Steam] - $42.99 (14% off)
- Kartkraft [Steam] - $10.49 (48% off)
- Human: Fall Flat [Steam] - $7.50 (50% off)
- Postal 3 [Steam] - $1.80 (85% off)
- Superhot VR [Steam] - $11.25 (55% off)
GOG.com
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete - $9.99 (50% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- SPORE Collection - $7.49 (75% off)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Age: Origins Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the code NOV8 to say 8% off of your PC gaming purchase. Restrictions apply.
- Narcos: Rise of the Cartels [Steam] - $22.79 (24% off)
- Ark: Survival Evolved [Steam] - $15.75 (68% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- PC Building Simulator [Steam] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration [Steam] - $11.40 (81% off)
- Darksiders III [Steam] - $20.40 (66% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Monthly for $12 and receive Yakuza Kiwami, SoulCalibur VI, and My Time Portia with more games added every month. DRMs vary.
Pay $1 or more for The Haunted Island: A Frog Detective Game and Art Sqool. Pay more than the average $4.83 to get Flipping Death and Battle Chef Brigade. Pay $9 or more to also receive a Day of the Devs VIP Ticket, Minit, and Toejam & Earl: Back in the Groove. These activate on Steam.
- Total War: Warhammer II [Steam] - $20.39 (66% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Space Hulk: Tactics [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Gone Home [Steam] - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Banner Saga [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Offworld Trading Company [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
Origin
- Madden NFL 20 Superstar Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Madden NFL 20 Ultimate Superstar Edition - $79.99 (20% off)
- FIFA 20 Champions Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition - $79.99 (20% off)
- Cities: Skylines Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Anno 1800 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Might and Magic Heroes VII - $7.50 (75% off)
- The Settlers History Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Set up a winning strategy and check out all of the gamems featured in the Ubisoft Store's Strategy Sale.
Steam
As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 2 - $23.95 (60% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $7.49 (75% off)
- Injustice 2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Mad Max - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Warner Bros. catalog is on sale this weekend. Check out all of the games featured in the Steam WB Games Publisher Weekend.
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines - $9.99 (50% off)
- Prototype 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare - $9.99 (50% off)
- Activision is celebrating its 40th anniversary! Check out all of the games featured in Steam's Activision Anniversary Sale.
- Cities: Skylines - $7.49 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/11 at 10AM PT)
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded - $13.87 (78% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/11 at 10AM PT)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $9.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/13 at 10AM PT)
- Payday 2 - $4.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/11 at 10AM PT)
- Payday 2: Legacy Collection - $13.67 (83% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- F.E.A.R. Complete Pack - $13.74 (75% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $30.16 (77% off)
- Wreckfest - $15.99 (60% off)
- Nioh: Complete Edition - $17.49 (65% off)
- Dead Cells - $19.99 (20% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 8: Four free Steam weekends
-
I love these OzzieMejia posts so much, also check this sale list at GOG, you can get Layers of Fear for $4 US and #Observer:< for $7.50, Painkiller Black is $2.50 :O
https://www.gog.com/promo/20191108_made_in_poland
-