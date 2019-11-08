Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 8: Four free Steam weekends

Do you need something to play this weekend, PC player? Is there not a lot of room in your budget? Then there's some good news for you. Steam isn't content to offer a single free weekend. In fact, there are several free games to jump into this weekend. Where do we begin?

If you read up on our Weekend Console Deals, you saw that there are a couple of free weekends going down right now. The Elder Scrolls Online and Cities: Skylines are also free to play on Steam this weekend, but Valve's service isn't stopping there. Just Cause 4 recently went "Reloaded" and now that the game is complete, that game is free to play this weekend. And then there's Payday 2! Remember Payday 2? It's back! In pog form! And it's also free to play this weekend on Steam!

Payday 2

Steam's not the only place to get free games this weekend. The Epic Games Store has two games to entertain players. Both Nuclear Throne and Ruiner are free until Thursday, so claim your copy while there's still time!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Pay $4.99 for Tomb Raider Classic, Tomb Raider II, and Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft. Pay $9.99 for Tomb Raider Anniversary, Tomb Raider Legend, and Tomb Raider Underworld. Pay $13.99 to also receive Tomb Raider (2013). These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.

Use the code NOV8 to say 8% off of your PC gaming purchase. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Monthly for $12 and receive Yakuza Kiwami, SoulCalibur VI, and My Time Portia with more games added every month. DRMs vary.

Pay $1 or more for The Haunted Island: A Frog Detective Game and Art Sqool. Pay more than the average $4.83 to get Flipping Death and Battle Chef Brigade. Pay $9 or more to also receive a Day of the Devs VIP Ticket, Minit, and Toejam & Earl: Back in the Groove. These activate on Steam.

As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.