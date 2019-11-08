Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 8: Free Elder Scrolls Online weekend

With the Halloween sales done and over with, the console makers are gearing up for the big Black Friday sales at the end of the month. That means things are going to slow down for a little bit over the next few weeks. There isn't a lot to find on sale this weekend, but if you've ever wanted to try out The Elder Scrolls Online, this is a great time to do that. Both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Bethesda's MMORPG are on sale and both are offering a free week of play going on right now through November 12.
Over on the Nintendo side, the discount train has slowed down there, as well. However, fresh off the release of Terry Bogard for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the very best of the Neo Geo library is on sale this weekend! Take a tour through fighting game history this weekend.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter - FREE!
- Friday the 13th: The Game - FREE!
- The Surge 2 - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Surge - $4.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/11)
- F1 2019 - $32.99 (45% off)
- The Telltale Batman Bundle - $12.49 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
Have you not picked up Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yet? Here's an extra incentive in the form of six free months of Spotify when you join! Check out the Xbox website for more details.
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY - $7.49 (75% off)
- Jack N' Jil DX - $3.34 (33% off)
- Tumblestone - $3.99 (80% off)
- Need to boost your Gamerscore? Score some easy Achievement points with all the games featured in the Xbox One Achievement Enthusiast Sale.
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $9.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/12)
- Cities: Skylines Xbox One Edition - $9.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/11)
- Batman: The Telltale Series - $7.49 (50% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Control - $50.99 (15% off)
- GreedFall - $42.49 (15% off)
- Contra Rogue Corps - $33.99 (15% off)
- Tropico 6 - $50.99 (15% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $16.24 (35% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $12.39 (38% off)
- There are dozens of great games on sale this weekend. PLAYSTATION PLUS MEMBERS WILL SAVE DOUBLE! Check out all of the games featured in the PlayStation 4 Double Discounts Sale.
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $9.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/12)
- FIFA 20 Champions Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Madden NFL 20 Superstar Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- Madden NFL 20 Ultimate Superstar Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- NHL 20 Deluxe Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- NHL 20 Ultimate Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Nioh - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Outlast 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dauntless: Royal Steel Weapon Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters 2000 - $3.99 (50% off)
- ACA NeoGeo Fatal Fury Special - $3.99 (50% off)
- ACA NeoGeo Garou: Mark of the Wolves - $3.99 (50% off)
- ACA NeoGeo Fatal Fury - $3.99 (50% off)
- ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters '95 - $3.99 (50% off)
- ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters '97 - $3.99 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO - $10.04 (30% off)
- Axiom Verge - $16.99 (15% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (75% off)
- Mother Russia Bleeds - $7.49 (50% off)
- Moonlighter - $12.49 (50% off)
- Old School Musical - $6.49 (50% off)
Wii U
- Axiom Verge - $16.99 (15% off)
Xbox 360
The following games are a part of Xbox 360 Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighters [Xbox] - FREE!
- There are more Xbox 360 games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox 360 users. Xbox Live Gold users may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Come back next week for more Xbox 360 deals.
PlayStation 3
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Persona 5 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - $17.39 (42% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition - $11.39 (43% off)
- Thief - $8.24 (45% off)
- There are dozens of great games on sale this weekend. PLAYSTATION PLUS MEMBERS WILL SAVE DOUBLE! Check out all of the games featured in the PlayStation 3 Double Discounts Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Monthly freebies for PS3 and PS Vita have come to an end. We'll update this space if any deals pop up.
Nintendo 3DS
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers - $2.49 (75% off)
PlayStation Vita
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- P5D + P3D + Megaverse Costume Bundle - $44.99 (25% off)
- Dragon's Crown - $14.99 (25% off)
- Nidhogg - $10.49 (30% off)
- There are dozens of great games on sale this weekend. PLAYSTATION PLUS MEMBERS WILL SAVE DOUBLE! Check out all of the games featured in the PlayStation Vita Double Discounts Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Monthly freebies for PS3 and PS Vita have come to an end. We'll update this space if any deals pop up.
