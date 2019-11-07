First Post! November 7, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

China says it has agreed with the United States to roll back tariffs

Our top negotiators were sent on this job.

The Chinese government is reporting that they have come to an agreement with the United States on a roll back of tariffs. This has sent the stock market screaming higher today.

Xerox offers $22/share in HP takeover bid

This deal is only for the printer and copier division of the company that was spun off from the Hewlett Packard Enterpirse division previously. Sources told CNBC's David Faber that the deal will consist of 77% cash and 23% stock. There are some concerns about the deal going through as HP is actually bigger than Xerox in terms of market capitalization.

Baker Mayfield explains why he shaved after the loss to Denver this weekend

"The original thought for me, do handlebars, said Mayfield. "I was undefeated before Sunday with the handlbar mustache. So I shaved it off because I didn't deserve it."

Happy N7 Day, Shacknews!

Today we’re celebrating #N7Day with a series of short videos featuring members of the team.



We want to hear what you love about the Mass Effect universe and what you want to see in the future, so join the discussion by using the #N7Day hashtag.



Happy N7 Day, everyone! — BioWare (@bioware) November 7, 2019

Today is the day that Mass Effect fans sit and pray for a new entry to the series while looking back at the greatness of the series. How are you celebrating N7 Day, Shacker?

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for November 7, 2019.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you getting into tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.