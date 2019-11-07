New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

First Post! November 7, 2019

Happy N7 Day, Shacknews! It's time for your First Post!
Asif Khan
6

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

China says it has agreed with the United States to roll back tariffs

Our top negotiators were sent on this job.
Our top negotiators were sent on this job.

The Chinese government is reporting that they have come to an agreement with the United States on a roll back of tariffs. This has sent the stock market screaming higher today.

Xerox offers $22/share in HP takeover bid

This deal is only for the printer and copier division of the company that was spun off from the Hewlett Packard Enterpirse division previously. Sources told CNBC's David Faber that the deal will consist of 77% cash and 23% stock. There are some concerns about the deal going through as HP is actually bigger than Xerox in terms of market capitalization.

Baker Mayfield explains why he shaved after the loss to Denver this weekend

"The original thought for me, do handlebars, said Mayfield. "I was undefeated before Sunday with the handlbar mustache. So I shaved it off because I didn't deserve it."

Happy N7 Day, Shacknews!

Today is the day that Mass Effect fans sit and pray for a new entry to the series while looking back at the greatness of the series. How are you celebrating N7 Day, Shacker?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for November 7, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you getting into tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola