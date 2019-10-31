Luigi's Mansion 3 guide and walkthrough

If you’re diving into Luigi’s Mansion 3 and exploring the Last Resort hotel, then you’re going to need to know your way around. That’s where we come in. We’ve put together a handy list of all the things that you’ll need to know as you head into Luigi’s latest adventure, and it can all be found in the guide below.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 guides

Here you’ll find an assortment of various guides for achievements, hard to complete puzzles and more. We’ll continue to update this article with new links as we create new content surrounding Luigi’s latest adventure.

Get ready for a frighteningly good time with Luigi's Mansion 3.

How long to beat Luigi’s Mansion 3?

Learn how long it will take you to beat Luigi’s Mansion 3 and stop the terrifying ghosts from trapping Luigi and his friends forever.

Can you play co-op online?

Learn a bit more about the co-op features in Luigi’s Mansion 3, including whether you can play co-op online or not.

Recover the Elevator Button from the mouse

Having trouble recovering the Elevator Button from the mouse on 2F? Let us help.

How to play co-op in Luigi’s Mansion 3

Everything you need to know to set up Gooigi and get started with a friend in co-op mode.

How to spend Coins in Luigi’s Mansion 3

Learn all about the Shopping Network and the various items you can buy with Coins in Luigi’s Mansion 3.

How to Fast Travel

Find out how the Fast Travel system in Luigi’s Mansion 3 works, as well as when you unlock it.

How to clear the billiards table on 2F

Learn how to clear out the billiards table on 2F and unlock a special achievement in Luigi’s Mansion 3.

Of course, we’ll continue to update this guide with even more content as we go forward. For the latest content, make sure you follow Shacknews on Twitter.