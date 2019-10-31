How long to beat Luigi's Mansion 3? Find out how long it will take you to beat Luigi's Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch.

The latest adventure in the Luigi’s Mansion series is finally here, and this time around players will find lots of spooktacular ghosts waiting to take Luigi down. If you want to make it to the top of the hotel, though, you’re going to need to know just how long it will take to beat Luigi’s Mansion 3. We’ve got the answers, so let’s dive right in.

How long to beat Luigi’s Mansion 3?

Time is a precious commodity, and with today’s busy schedules, the time it takes to beat a game can often dictate how soon many people pick it up. If knowing is half the battle, then we’ve already won, as we know exactly how long Luigi’s Mansion 3 is, and how long it’s going to take you to beat it.

If you’re just planning on beelining through the main story, then Luigi’s Mansion will probably take you around 10-12 hours to complete—depending on how well you do in boss fights. For the most part, we did okay during our playthrough, but some bosses did give us a few problems, bringing our total playtime at the time of completion to 9 hours and 39 minutes. Of course, this also equates for a little time spent exploring some of the extra rooms and places that you’ll come across.

If you’re planning on collecting everything in Luigi’s Mansion 3, then we wager it will probably take you around 15 or so hours to complete if you’re making use of the Boo Finders and Gem Fingers in Professor E. Gadd’s store. Of course, it could take less or more time depending on how well you utilize those items.

Altogether, though, Luigi’s Mansion 3 will probably take an average of 11 hours to complete for most players. For more help in the game, head over to our Luigi’s Mansion 3 guide hub.