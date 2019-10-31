How to play co-op and multiplayer in Luigi's Mansion 3 Everything that you need to know to learn how to play co-op and multiplayer in Luigi's Mansion 3 on the Nintendo Switch.

Those looking to play through Luigi’s Mansion 3 will find that the adventure can sustain anywhere from one to two, and even eight people throughout various cooperative and online modes. But, getting to these modes isn’t straightforward right away. In this guide we’ll show you how to play co-op and multiplayer in Luigi’s Mansion 3.

How to play co-op in Luigi’s Mansion 3

First, we’re going to talk about co-op. This allows players to dive into Luigi’s Mansion 3 with a friend in local co-op gameplay. This makes the adventure even more enjoyable, as you’ll always have a pal along with you to help out.

To play co-op players will first need to progress through the game until they unlock Gooigi, Professor E. Gadd’s latest invention. This slimy, goo version of Luigi is a handy part of Luigi’s loadout in Luigi’s Mansion 3, and those playing through the game in solo mode will often find this upgrade very useful as well.

You can activate co-op from the pause menu at any point after you unlock Gooigi.

Once you have unlocked Gooigi, you can activate co-op gameplay at any time by pressing the + button on your Nintendo Switch controller of choice. From here, scroll down to the co-op option in the menu. This will bring up a screen asking you to confirm co-op mode, as well as explaining how to play as both Gooigi and Luigi. Once you activate co-op mode, you’ll then need to activate both controllers. For our purposes, we played with someone using a Pro Controller and the other player using the Joy-Cons. This made it easy to work together without having to resort to each of us using a single Joy-Con controller.

Once co-op mode is activated, players will need to stick to the same area, as walking too far away will cause Gooigi to always be pulled back or forward to Luigi.

How to play multiplayer in Luigi’s Mansion 3

If you’re just looking to enjoy the various multiplayer offerings in Luigi’s Mansion, then you’ve got a few options. Aside from local co-op, players can also take part in the ScareScraper mode online or in local play. This mode allows players to work together to reach the top of the tower, all while solving puzzles and taking out ghosts.

You can start multiplayer rooms from the main menu or the Lab.

There is also the ScreamPark mode, which is a series of minigames that players can dive into with up to 8 users on a single console. If you’re looking for a great party game, then this is the place to be. There are plenty of multiplayer options available for those who need a break from Luigi’s Mansion 3’s main story.

