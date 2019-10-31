How to clear the billiards table on 2F in Luigi's Mansion 3 Learn how to clear the billiards table in the Entertainment Room on 2F in Luigi's Mansion 3.

As you explore the various floors and rooms of the hotel in Luigi’s Mansion 3, you’re going to come across some intriguing places and things you can interact with, including a slew of hidden achievements you can complete in the game. In this guide, we’ll show you how to clear the billiards table in the Entertainment Room on 2F in Luigi’s Mansion 3, which will complete a secret achievement.

How to clear the billiards table on 2F in Luigi’s Mansion 3

You’ll come across the Entertainment Room early on in your playthrough of Luigi’s Mansion 3. Complete with a billiards table, as well as several bookcases, the Entertainment Room can be found on 2F, one of the first floors you’ll get to freely explore after getting the Poltergust G-00. When you enter the room for the first time, you’ll find that the table is full of billiards balls, which you can interact with by using the Poltergust on them. What you might not realize, though, is that a line of lights along the bottom of the table can be lit up, allowing you to earn a hidden achievement.

Suck the balls into the various holes around the table to clear it and earn an achievement!

To clear the billiards table off, you’re going to want to use the Poltergust G-00 to suck all the balls into the various holes situated around the table. We found it easiest to pull the balls into the corner holes, though you can also suck them into the holes along the middle sides of the table, too. Basically, just move around the table using the Poltergust G-00’s suction ability to pull the balls into the different holes. When you’ve managed to gather them all, the lights along the bottom of the table will have lit up completely, and you’ll earn the achievement.

Learning how to clear the billiards table on 2F won't net you any big reward, but it's a curious little achievement that helps make the hotel feel alive as you explore it.