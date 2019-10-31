Recover the Elevator Button from the mouse in Luigi's Mansion 3 Learn how to Recover the Elevator Button from the mouse in the restaurant on 2F in Luigi's Mansion 3.

As you explore floor 2F in Luigi’s Mansion 3, you’re going to come face to face with a Chef Soulfflé, one of the many Boss Ghosts you’ll encounter in the game. After you’ve defeated the boss, another Elevator Button will drop. Unfortunately, a mouse in the area has different plans, and before Luigi can stop it, it grabs the button and scurries off. In this guide, we’ll teach you how to recover the Elevator Button from the mouse so you can continue exploring and saving Luigi’s friends.

To recover the Elevator Button from the mouse, head from the Kitchen into the Restaurant. Once here, look out for a mousehole in the wall. There’s a large platter of cheese above it. Use your Poltergust G-00 to suck up one of the cheese wedges and then place it in the middle of the floor of the room. Now, walk back over towards the kitchen doors.

As you walk, the mouse should appear in the center of the mousehole. Wait for it to scurry out of the hole and onto the cheese wedge. When this happens, immediately turn and beeline for the little beast. As you grow near, press A on your controller to flash it with the Poltergust G-00. This will cause it to explode and drop the Elevator Button.

Gooigi plays a key part in recovering the Elevator Button from the mouse on 2F.

Unfortunately, the journey isn’t over just yet, as another mouse appears to pick up the button. This time it runs off down the hallway. Head out of the Restaurant and make your way down the hall into the Entertainment Room. This is also where you can play billiards and earn an extra achievement. After you enter, the mouse will scurry off into the lockers at the top of the room. Approach the lockers to spawn a little encounter with some Oozers, orange-colored ghosts. Defeat them and then approach the lockers again.

To find the mouse and flush it out, you’re going to need to use the Plunger gadget on the Poltergust G-00. Press and hold down Y and then aim at the locker on the right. Shoot the Plunger onto it, and then suck it up into the Poltergust to allow you to pull the locker down, exposing the mouse thief. It will scurry off once more. Follow it back out into the hallway, around to the north of the Entertainment Room. Here it will scurry into a mousehole that leads to a blocked off bathroom.

Head down the hall and into the men’s restroom. Grab any goodies you haven’t already grabbed here and then use the Plunger to pull the grate off the vent on the left-hand wall. Now, use Gooigi to cross through the grate and enter the bathroom. Once in the blocked off bathroom, go ahead and suck up the mountain of food blocking the door. With that done, approach the center stall and try to open it. It won’t budge.

Grab your trusty Plunger and shoot it onto the stall door. Then suck up the plunger and break the door down, exposing a pile of mice inside. They’ll all start to scurry away. Use your Poltergust G-00 and the flash gadget to defeat them and reclaim the Elevator Button in the process.

Now that you know how to recover the Elevator Button from the mouse on 2F, head back to our Luigi’s Mansion 3 guide for even more help and in-depth guides to assist you in freeing all of Luigi’s friends and escaping the haunted hotel.