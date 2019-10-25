New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

First Post! October 25, 2019

Hey hey, Shackers! First Post! time.
Asif Khan
4

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

Ethan and Hila from H3H3 move to a new house because of repeated swatting

Ethan and Hila Klein talked about a lot of stuff on their recent podcast, but I was struck by their conversation on why they had to move to a new house. They have been repeatedly swatted. Including the day they came home with their newborn baby. It is a sad part of being an Internet personality, and you can tell there is some post-traumatic stress involved with how many times they have had to deal with it. Their poor dog is even affected.

Dr. Phil trolls/pwns himself on Twitter

I don't like Dr. Phil, but this was sort of amusing.

Beth McLeod distributes her late father's ties to his friends around the NBA

Rock a tie at the Cavs game this Saturday to honor the late great play-by-play man Fred McLeod. Awesome to see Beth and the NBA honor Fred. True Cleveland Legend.

Dan Patrick calls out his own profession's overly-sensationalized unfounded opinions

I listen to way too much sports talk on TV, YouTube, and the radio. Dan Patrick nails my biggest problem with most of the content these days. Cowherd, Stephen A, and the rest of those jaboofers need to watch this video.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

That's your First Post! for October 25, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1/month. It really does help support our website. Here's a video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to, Shackers? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    October 25, 2019 9:40 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! October 25, 2019

    • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
      reply
      October 25, 2019 9:41 AM

      It’s here. It’s late. It has video of Dr. Phil.

    • ConfusedUs legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 25, 2019 9:41 AM

      I love Lola.

      Lola and Pancake should get together and have a photoshoot.

    • RomSteady legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
      reply
      October 25, 2019 9:51 AM

      I've had nightmares all night long involving JavaScript, CloudFront, and callbacks into a JavaScript virtual machine from native code, and I still have to finish packing my house by Thursday.

      I'm still having a better day than some people.

Hello, Meet Lola