First Post! October 25, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

Ethan and Hila from H3H3 move to a new house because of repeated swatting

Ethan and Hila Klein talked about a lot of stuff on their recent podcast, but I was struck by their conversation on why they had to move to a new house. They have been repeatedly swatted. Including the day they came home with their newborn baby. It is a sad part of being an Internet personality, and you can tell there is some post-traumatic stress involved with how many times they have had to deal with it. Their poor dog is even affected.

Dr. Phil trolls/pwns himself on Twitter

I don't like Dr. Phil, but this was sort of amusing.

Beth McLeod distributes her late father's ties to his friends around the NBA

Fred McLeod was all about his ties.



In his honor, we welcome fans to join our team, staff, broadcasters and friends around the @NBA by rocking a 👔 Saturday night at @RMFieldHouse.



Thanks to all who've shared an email/call/tweet about wearing a tie tomorrow to honor our friend. pic.twitter.com/6yeL2Nn6Vm — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 25, 2019

Rock a tie at the Cavs game this Saturday to honor the late great play-by-play man Fred McLeod. Awesome to see Beth and the NBA honor Fred. True Cleveland Legend.

Dan Patrick calls out his own profession's overly-sensationalized unfounded opinions

I listen to way too much sports talk on TV, YouTube, and the radio. Dan Patrick nails my biggest problem with most of the content these days. Cowherd, Stephen A, and the rest of those jaboofers need to watch this video.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

That's your First Post! for October 25, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1/month. It really does help support our website. Here's a video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to, Shackers? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.