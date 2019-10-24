The Outer Worlds voice actors and cast list
Learn the names of all the voice actors in The Outer Worlds so you can put a name to the voice you keep hearing!
The Outer Worlds is full of marvellous characters brought to live by an equally marvellous group of voice actors. It takes a lot to bring a character to life through hundreds, if not thousands of lines, and quite often gamers will be left wondering who played what role. Below you’ll find the answers to your questions regarding The Outer Worlds voice actors and cast list.
The Outer Worlds Voice Actors and Cast List
The Outer Worlds has quite a few voice actors making up its extensive cast list. Below are the names of the characters you’re likely to meet in a rough-chronological order. This list includes all the voice actors for the named characters, as well as voice actors listed only as providing “additional voices”.
- Phineas Welles – Piotr Michael
- ADA, Lilya Hagen, additional voices – Courtenay Taylor
- Reed Tobson – Darin De Paul
- Parvati Holcomb – Ashly Burch
- Vicar Maximillian DeSoto – Dave Mitchell
- Udom Bedford – Noshir Dalal
- Adelaide McDevitt, additional voices – Christine Dunsford
- Marilyn “Ellie” Fenhill – Victoria Sanchez
- Gladys Culkelly, additional voices – Stephanie Costa
- Junlei Tennyson, additional voices – Michell Rambharose
- SAM – Bruce Dinsmore
- Charles Rockwell – Crispin Freeman
- Hiram Blythe – Keston John
- Nyoka Ramnarim-Wentworth III – Mara Junot
- Zora Blackwood – Sumalee Montano
- Sanjar Nandi – Andrew Morgado
- Felix Millstone – Jonathan Silver
- Graham Bryant – Roger Craig Smith
- Sophia Akande – Debra Wilson
- Clyde Harlow, additional voices – Mark Camacho
- Catherine Malin, additional voices – Cat Kidd
- Clive Lumbergh, additional voices – Mark Krupa
- Minister Aloysius Clarke – Braeden Marcott
- Rufus Trask, additional voices – Carlo Mestroni
- Lionel Witherspoo, additional voices n – Terrence Scammell
- Theodora Fenhill, additional voices – Jennifer Seguin
- Isadora DeSoto, additional voices – Felicia Shulman
- Celia Robbins, additional voices – Kathleen Stavert
- Hermit, additional voices – Susan Bain
- End Slide Narrator – Vlasta Vrana
Additional voices by:
- Patrick Abellard
- Deena Aziz
- Shawn Baichoo
- Wyatt Bowen
- Tamara Brown
- Jeremy Cabrera
- Sara Cravens
- Lucinda Davis
- Mylene Dihn-Robic
- Amber Goldfarb
- Al Goulem
- Hamza Haq
- Scott Humphrey
- Alex Ivanovici
- Don Jordan
- Fred Nguyen Khan
- Tristan D Lalla
- Christian Paul
- Howard Rosenstein
- Daniella Sandiford
- Patricia Summersett
- Mahalia G. Tahririha
- Russell Yuen
A lot of people are involved in the creation of a video game. We might all get hung up on gameplay and graphics, but one of the most integral parts of a game is the voice acting. The voice actors of The Outer Worlds have done an amazing job at bringing the bizarre world to life. Check out the Shacknews The Outer Worlds guide for even more helpful walkthroughs as well as other important information.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, The Outer Worlds voice actors and cast list