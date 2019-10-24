The Outer Worlds voice actors and cast list Learn the names of all the voice actors in The Outer Worlds so you can put a name to the voice you keep hearing!

The Outer Worlds is full of marvellous characters brought to live by an equally marvellous group of voice actors. It takes a lot to bring a character to life through hundreds, if not thousands of lines, and quite often gamers will be left wondering who played what role. Below you’ll find the answers to your questions regarding The Outer Worlds voice actors and cast list.

The Outer Worlds Voice Actors and Cast List

The Outer Worlds has quite a few voice actors making up its extensive cast list. Below are the names of the characters you’re likely to meet in a rough-chronological order. This list includes all the voice actors for the named characters, as well as voice actors listed only as providing “additional voices”.

Phineas Welles – Piotr Michael

ADA, Lilya Hagen, additional voices – Courtenay Taylor

Reed Tobson – Darin De Paul

Parvati Holcomb – Ashly Burch

Vicar Maximillian DeSoto – Dave Mitchell

Udom Bedford – Noshir Dalal

Adelaide McDevitt, additional voices – Christine Dunsford

Marilyn “Ellie” Fenhill – Victoria Sanchez

Gladys Culkelly, additional voices – Stephanie Costa

Junlei Tennyson, additional voices – Michell Rambharose

SAM – Bruce Dinsmore

Charles Rockwell – Crispin Freeman

Hiram Blythe – Keston John

Nyoka Ramnarim-Wentworth III – Mara Junot

Zora Blackwood – Sumalee Montano

Sanjar Nandi – Andrew Morgado

Felix Millstone – Jonathan Silver

Graham Bryant – Roger Craig Smith

Sophia Akande – Debra Wilson

Clyde Harlow, additional voices – Mark Camacho

Catherine Malin, additional voices – Cat Kidd

Clive Lumbergh, additional voices – Mark Krupa

Minister Aloysius Clarke – Braeden Marcott

Rufus Trask, additional voices – Carlo Mestroni

Lionel Witherspoo, additional voices n – Terrence Scammell

Theodora Fenhill, additional voices – Jennifer Seguin

Isadora DeSoto, additional voices – Felicia Shulman

Celia Robbins, additional voices – Kathleen Stavert

Hermit, additional voices – Susan Bain

End Slide Narrator – Vlasta Vrana

Additional voices by:

Patrick Abellard

Deena Aziz

Shawn Baichoo

Wyatt Bowen

Tamara Brown

Jeremy Cabrera

Sara Cravens

Lucinda Davis

Mylene Dihn-Robic

Amber Goldfarb

Al Goulem

Hamza Haq

Scott Humphrey

Alex Ivanovici

Don Jordan

Fred Nguyen Khan

Tristan D Lalla

Christian Paul

Howard Rosenstein

Daniella Sandiford

Patricia Summersett

Mahalia G. Tahririha

Russell Yuen

A lot of people are involved in the creation of a video game. We might all get hung up on gameplay and graphics, but one of the most integral parts of a game is the voice acting. The voice actors of The Outer Worlds have done an amazing job at bringing the bizarre world to life. Check out the Shacknews The Outer Worlds guide for even more helpful walkthroughs as well as other important information.