Worms Battlegrounds goes to war on Xbox One on May 30, PS4 on June 3

Slimy invertibrates are set to do battle, once again. The combative Worms are ready to take their ongoing clash into the next generation with Worms Battlegrounds, the latest in the long-running strategy series from publisher Team17. The game is set to hit Xbox One on May 30 before firing onto PlayStation 4 on June 3.