Worms 2020 Teaser Trailer promises new invertebrate warfare this year
Team17 is gearing up to bring a new iteration of co-op/competitive worm warfare sometime this year with the reveal of Worms 2020.
Bethany Aston from Team 17 stopped by Shacknews' E3 Booth to show us Worms WMD gameplay and talk about the game with Andrew.
You want to make an angry concrete donkey or a holy mine grenade?
Slimy invertibrates are set to do battle, once again. The combative Worms are ready to take their ongoing clash into the next generation with Worms Battlegrounds, the latest in the long-running strategy series from publisher Team17. The game is set to hit Xbox One on May 30 before firing onto PlayStation 4 on June 3.
Microsoft's Phil Spencer casually mentioned the first two ID@Xbox games: Nutjitsu from NinjaBee, and Worms Battlegrounds from Team17.
Team17 is planning to take a break from Worms games, focusing on a new IP that may appear on next-generation consoles.
Team17 announced Worms Revolution Extreme today, a Vita version of last year's console Worms Revolution title. It will support cross-platform play with the PS3 version, and a new 'Treasure Mode' feature.
Team17 announced Worms 3 today, a new game in the series heading to iOS devices in Q3. It will feature new weapons and modes, asynchronous or pass-and-play multiplayer, and a "Card Mode" feature.
Worms has officially launched on Facebook, offering the classic PC game with some modernized social and F2P hooks.
Team17 did say it was shaking things up in Worms Revolution, having made largely the same game for 17 years, and it seems that may be the case. Worms Rev will introduce four worm classes with different abilties to the turn-based strategy series.