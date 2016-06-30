New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Worms Battlegrounds goes to war on Xbox One on May 30, PS4 on June 3

Slimy invertibrates are set to do battle, once again. The combative Worms are ready to take their ongoing clash into the next generation with Worms Battlegrounds, the latest in the long-running strategy series from publisher Team17. The game is set to hit Xbox One on May 30 before firing onto PlayStation 4 on June 3.

Worms Revolution Extreme announced for Vita

Team17 announced Worms Revolution Extreme today, a Vita version of last year's console Worms Revolution title. It will support cross-platform play with the PS3 version, and a new 'Treasure Mode' feature.

Worms 3 coming to iOS in Q3

Team17 announced Worms 3 today, a new game in the series heading to iOS devices in Q3. It will feature new weapons and modes, asynchronous or pass-and-play multiplayer, and a "Card Mode" feature.

Worms Revolution introduces classes

Team17 did say it was shaking things up in Worms Revolution, having made largely the same game for 17 years, and it seems that may be the case. Worms Rev will introduce four worm classes with different abilties to the turn-based strategy series.

