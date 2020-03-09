New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Worms 2020 Teaser Trailer promises new invertebrate warfare this year

Team17 is gearing up to bring a new iteration of co-op/competitive worm warfare sometime this year with the reveal of Worms 2020.
TJ Denzer
7

Worms never stay down for long. They just come back with bigger weapons. Team17 is set to keep the tradition of their fan-favorite franchise alive with the announcement of Worms 2020 in a recently revealed teaser trailer. Grab your friends, enemies, and frienemies, and get ready to throw everything, and the kitchen sink, at each other sometime this year.

Team17 announced Worms 2020 via a teaser trailer on the Team17 YouTube channel and via the Team 17 Twitter on March 9, 2020. The trailer isn’t much. It takes a trip down memory lane through many of the previous Worms games in the series. Though we get a comedic video of the series’ iconic worms swinging baseball bats, throwing Holy Handgrenades, and more, we unfortunately don’t get to see any gameplay for Worms 2020 this time out. You can check out the trailer in full just below.

The last time we saw the Worms series was with Worms W.M.D. back in 2016. It would come out on Nintendo Switch in 2017 and then come to the Xbox Games Pass in 2019. Worms W.M.D. wasn’t bad - It certainly had all the staples of the series - but it certainly wasn’t the best we’d seen out of the franchise either.

Even so, Worms isn’t a series that truly has to change much to be fun. The series has arguably been keeping itself enjoyable by leaning hard into the tried and true formula that people keep coming back for. After all, there’s nothing quite like ganging up on your friends and pelting them with rockets, letting loose an exploding sheep, or finding the right trajectory in the wind to land an explosive payload just right on a nestled foe.

While we know little of what Worms 2020 will have, we’re absolutely certain it will continue to keep that traditional formula alive and well while bringing a few new toys and features to the gameplay we know. We’ll look forward to hear more news and information on Worms 2020 as it comes out.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    March 9, 2020 9:34 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Worms 2020 Teaser Trailer promises new invertebrate warfare this year

    • TOnez legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 9, 2020 10:22 AM

      They should of jumped on the battle royal craze.

      100 worms 1 winner

      Hopefully not to be chicken dinner.

    • Medster legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 9, 2020 10:29 AM

      They need to use the Noita engine for a Worms remake

    • hirez moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 9, 2020 12:48 PM

      Rabbids vs Worms. Who wins? Beside us!

      • one random winner legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 9, 2020 12:50 PM

        It depends I guess, Rabbids are much larger but also more insane and as likely to hurt themselves as others. Both have access to military grade equipment so that's a wash. It's kind of down to whether or not the rabbids organize or implode.

        • hirez moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 9, 2020 12:51 PM

          yah I feel like Rabbids would more likely shoot eachother and laugh about it.

    • MamiyaOtaru legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 9, 2020 12:57 PM

      What. I'd just settled into Worms Reloaded when WMD came out. Which I still haven't tried. And now a newer one?

      • marmite legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 9, 2020 1:19 PM

        And came out like 5 years ago

        • marmite legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 9, 2020 1:56 PM

          And = WMD stupid autocorrect.

          Oh and it was just 4 years ago too, I just checked. I thought 5 because I played it at Eurogamer Expo before it came out but didn't realise how much before then it was.

