Worms 2020 Teaser Trailer promises new invertebrate warfare this year Team17 is gearing up to bring a new iteration of co-op/competitive worm warfare sometime this year with the reveal of Worms 2020.

Worms never stay down for long. They just come back with bigger weapons. Team17 is set to keep the tradition of their fan-favorite franchise alive with the announcement of Worms 2020 in a recently revealed teaser trailer. Grab your friends, enemies, and frienemies, and get ready to throw everything, and the kitchen sink, at each other sometime this year.

Team17 announced Worms 2020 via a teaser trailer on the Team17 YouTube channel and via the Team 17 Twitter on March 9, 2020. The trailer isn’t much. It takes a trip down memory lane through many of the previous Worms games in the series. Though we get a comedic video of the series’ iconic worms swinging baseball bats, throwing Holy Handgrenades, and more, we unfortunately don’t get to see any gameplay for Worms 2020 this time out. You can check out the trailer in full just below.

The last time we saw the Worms series was with Worms W.M.D. back in 2016. It would come out on Nintendo Switch in 2017 and then come to the Xbox Games Pass in 2019. Worms W.M.D. wasn’t bad - It certainly had all the staples of the series - but it certainly wasn’t the best we’d seen out of the franchise either.

Even so, Worms isn’t a series that truly has to change much to be fun. The series has arguably been keeping itself enjoyable by leaning hard into the tried and true formula that people keep coming back for. After all, there’s nothing quite like ganging up on your friends and pelting them with rockets, letting loose an exploding sheep, or finding the right trajectory in the wind to land an explosive payload just right on a nestled foe.

While we know little of what Worms 2020 will have, we’re absolutely certain it will continue to keep that traditional formula alive and well while bringing a few new toys and features to the gameplay we know. We’ll look forward to hear more news and information on Worms 2020 as it comes out.