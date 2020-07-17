Worms Armageddon Patch 3.8 brings the 21 year old game up to modern speed The new Worms Armageddon Patch 3.8 brings over seven years of fixes and features to the turn-based invertebrate warfare classic.

Team17 may be working on a major departure from the usual Worms style with their upcoming arena shooter, but they’ve hardly forgotten about the fans of classic turn-based Worms warfare. Out of nowhere, the team has launched a major patch for the classic Worms Armageddon that brings a wealth of new features, fixes, and over seven years of work together in one big Patch 3.8 update for the 21-year-old game.

Team17 released Worms Armageddon Patch 3.8 alongside a blog post on Steam and fresh video on the Team17 YouTube channel. Worms Armageddon 3.8 includes a massive slew of changes to the game, but the highlights of the patch include new options such as adding the ability to fire multiple weapons in one turn, manipulating the game’s physics, and a wealth of other match tweaks. The frames have also been updated to make the action more smooth, a Windowed Mode has been added, there are built-in streaming tools now, and players can add CPU bots to online matches to fill out the playing field, just to name a few. You can check out a trailer highlighting the new patch below.

Worms Armageddon Patch 3.8 comes alongside the upcoming Worms Rumble, initially teased as Worms 2020. This latest game in the franchise is a major departure in which players will be taking on an up-to-32-player fracas, using the typical worms mobility and arsenal in your Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch rampages. The Worms Rumble Beta began on July 15 and details on how to join can be found on the game’s webpage.

Worms Rumble sounds fine and it will be interesting to see how the new game plays, but it’s still great to see the original Worms turn-based style getting some love over two decades later. If you haven’t been back in the chaotic battlefields of Worms Armageddon in a while, now might be the perfect time to re-engage.