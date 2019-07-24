John Romero on Wolfenstein 3D's postmortem & pioneering the FPS
Ahead of an official postmortem on Wolfenstein 3D, legendary game designer John Romero spoke to us about the foundation of the game.
Ahead of an official postmortem on Wolfenstein 3D, legendary game designer John Romero spoke to us about the foundation of the game.
The Terror Twins are on the hunt for B.J. Blazkowicz in this Wolfenstein side story.
Another #BE3 is in the books, so hop a portal to hell and see and read what you missed.
What is a video game mascot? A miserable little pile of secrets.
Nazi-slaying requires special consideration when it comes to game controls, obviously.
Learn how to feed the pig while on the Evas Hammer in Wolfenstein 2.
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus delivers an experience you won’t soon forget.
Find all 15 of Max’s Toys in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus.
All 10 Record locations in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. Unlock the Audiophile trophy/achievement.
You can kill Hitler in Wolfenstein 2, and it’s glorious, although not obvious.