Westwood's 1997 Blade Runner game is now available on GOG
Retro fans can jump into Westwood's long-lost point-and-click game on GOG and see things they wouldn't believe, moments once lost in time like tears in rain.
Retro fans can jump into Westwood's long-lost point-and-click game on GOG and see things they wouldn't believe, moments once lost in time like tears in rain.
The collection will include all Red Alert DLC and will feature former Westwood Studios developers, including composer Frank Klepacki.
Command & Conquer Red Alert 2 and Yuri's Revenge are currently available for free on Origin as part of its On the House promotion.
Let's Play videos have become all the rage on the internet, but Double Fine is going a step further. They're playing the games alongside the original creators for a whole new perspective.
The first two games in Westwood Studios' vintage RPG series Lands of Lore are the latest from EA's portfolio to arrive on digital distributor Good Old Games, landing today in a $5.99 double-pack.