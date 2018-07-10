New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

All Stories Tagged: Wasteland 2

2014 Game of the Year 10: Wasteland 2

Wasteland 2 proves that you can still make big it in a post-nuclear apocalyptic desert. It sweet talks its way on to our Game of the Year list, most likely from behind the barrel of a big gun, at number 10.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola