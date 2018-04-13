New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Viacom ordered to pay Harmonix $383 million

When Rock Band dev Harmonix and former owner Viacom argued over who exactly owed whom bonus money, resolution accountants were called in. After a rummage in the books, the jointly-appointed arbitrator has decided that Viacom owes Harmonix $383 million.

