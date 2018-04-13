ViacomCBS sells CNET Media Group, including GameSpot & Giant Bomb
GameSpot, Giant Bomb, and Metacritic are among the sites who will soon be under the ownership of Red Ventures.
When Rock Band dev Harmonix and former owner Viacom argued over who exactly owed whom bonus money, resolution accountants were called in. After a rummage in the books, the jointly-appointed arbitrator has decided that Viacom owes Harmonix $383 million.
Viacom has filed suit against the former shareholders of Harmonix, claiming it miscalculated a payout in 2007 and is now owed the difference. This mounts on top of a suit Harmonix shareholders filed against Viacom last year.
Rock Band and Dance Central developer Harmonix has successfully been sold, former owner Viacom announced today, to itself--going privately-owned...