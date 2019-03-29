Holiday gift guide 2019: VR headsets, games, and peripherals
Find out more about the best VR headsets, games, and other gifts you should be on the lookout for this year.
The Shackcast is back with an episode that delves into the nitty gritty of Valve Index, Sea of Thieves, and much more.
The Valve Index will feature dual low persistence LCDs panels are 1440x1600 resolution, offering a pristine and sharp image.
Valve Index Controllers will let you use real-time finger tracking in upcoming virtual reality titles.
Everything you need to know about the Valve Index, including price, specs, release date, and when you can preorder it.
The Valve Index virtual reality headset is almost here, and the company revealed the specs and price of the latest PC VR HMD to join the market.
Valve will be bringing a flagship VR game out later this year on SteamVR, though there aren't many details about what kind just yet.
The Valve Index VR HMD Steam tech specs Valve debuted today on April Fools' Day are actually real, believe it or not.
Valve is finally getting into virtual reality hardware, as the company teases a new VR HMD called Valve Index.