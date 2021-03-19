New Valve patent teases a possible wireless VR HMD with inside-out tracking Valve's latest patents seem to signify that it has interest in developing a wireless version of the Index VR headset with self-contained tracking.

If anyone has been making strides in the top end of what VR gaming and application can be, it’s Valve. Not only is the Valve Index one of the most powerful (albeit expensive) VR HMDs out there, but Valve’s absolutely stellar work on Half-Life: Alyx was a masterpiece of VR design and interactivity. It would seem Valve is not finished with innovations in the VR space, though. Recent patent filings seem to suggest that Valve would like to build a wireless version of the Index with inside-out tracking that eliminate the need for peripheral placed sensors.

The recent rumblings of Valve VR patents first appeared over on the Valve Index subreddit where links to several documents and images were shared. In the first, it seems as though Valve is pursuing the design and concept of a wireless VR headset. A further patent suggested that Valve is also pursuing new tracking technology that would eliminate the need for room sensors to be placed separate from the headset, making it a self-contained VR experience much like the Oculus Quest 2.

Valve's designs and diagrams suggest external HMD-mounted tracking devices alongside internal eye-tracking solutions to provide movement accuracy and interaction without peripheral sensors.

However, where the Oculus Quest 2 stores its tech in the display casing itself, the wireless Valve wants to place this gear behind the head.

"The back of the HMD may include a compartment having wireless transceivers, a battery, microphones, input/output devices, and/or other components to permit operation of the HMD," the patent reads.

This would redistribute a lot of the weight of the headset. Of course, one of our problems in the review of the Oculus Quest 2 was how front heavy it was (without a good strap built in to accommodate no less). That said, this new wireless Valve Index would also feature straps and a pad to balance things out and provide further head comfort to the overall device.

The original Valve Index was a stellar device, but featured the limitations that come with most HMDs of the time in which one had to establish a “VR room”. The Oculus Quest 2 offered an excellent solution to this with its inside-out tracking, but still isn’t perfect. If Valve were to marry its high quality with the self-contained features of the Quest, it could be one of the best things to happen to VR technology. Then, all that’s left to worry about is the price. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further news and updates.