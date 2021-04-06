VR tabletop dungeon crawler Demeo gets May release date Resolution Games revealed that its tabletop fantasy dungeon crawler Demeo will be arriving on VR HMD platforms in May 2021.

Since its first reveal, Demeo has been a very interesting new title among VR game developer Resolution Games’ catalogue. Banking on the cool vibes of RPG fantasy-fiction tabletop gaming with friends, Demeo invites VR players into a the dungeon crawling adventures of a living board game where every dice roll can signal triumph or disaster. At long last, we also finally have a release date for Demeo. It’ll be arriving on various VR HMDs in May 2021.

Resolution Games officially announced the release date for Demeo via a press release on April 6, 2021. On May 6, 2021, Demeo will release on Oculus Rift and Quest, HTC Vive, Valve Index, and Windows Mixed Reality. With that launch date, the game also has a Coming Soon page on the Oculus Store where players can wishlist the game. Steam wishlisting is also available. The game will retail at $29.99.

Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm was excited to finally share the launch date for Demeo, with the game having been announced in December 2020 and gameplay being teased in early March 2021 to the delight of many fans and awaiting players.

“We knew that RPG fans were going to love Demeo, but we had no idea just how excited they would be until we released its gameplay reveal trailer last month,” said Palm. “It has been so fun hearing from players all over the world about how excited they are to get their hands on the game and experience their beloved tabletop game nights again with their friends after a long year apart. Demeo is going to be unlike anything available in VR today, and we can’t wait for players to take on the dungeons of Demeo on May 6.”

With the May 6 date set, Demeo will invite up to four players to join together and take up the roles of various RPG classes as they explore dungeons and attempt to chase after treasure, fighting off the hordes of monsters that lurk therein. A number of dice rolling and card throwing mechanics will be present as you tempt fate and chase fortune against the odds of running into traps and further trouble.

As we close in on the release date next month, it seems as though Demeo will be well worth adding to any VR player’s 2021 gaming calendar. Stay tuned for further updates and information leading up to the game’s May release.