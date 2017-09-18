The Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - In Defense of Ska Edition
With Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite set to release on Tuesday, that means it's time to say goodbye to an old friend and this past weekend's Curleh Finale did just that, saying goodbye to Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3.
The fighting game world's best are settling into Las Vegas for the weekend. Here's what to watch for from this year's Evo.
The wait for more superhero vs superhero action is almost over.
The fund-raising effort was not without its controversy, however.
Party like it's 2011 before next year's Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite.
We conclude our look at the Dead Rising series with Dead Rising 3, some zombie-riffic cameos, and the Dead Rising series hitting the movies.
Sunday was an intense day of fighting game madness, from top to bottom, as we look back at the day's dramatic events.
The first two days of Evo 2014 had their share of dramatics, which you can check out right now.