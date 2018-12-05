New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch Dogs E3 trailer is jolly nice CGI

No, CGI trailers don't represent gameplay. Yes, they are fluffy marketing to get you unduly excited. But by gum, the cinematic E3 trailer for Ubisoft's open-world cybervigilante 'em up Watch Dogs is awfully pretty, if a bit eerie. We can still enjoy it as an attractive and well-made video for our enjoyment which by pure chance is somehow connected to a video game. Call it tone-setting and world-building, if you must.

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag trailer reveals gameplay

Juggling two jobs can be difficult for anyone, but Captain Edward Kenway seems to take the responsibilities of both pirate and Assassin in his stride. Ubisoft today dropped the first "gameplay" trailer for Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, showing the kind of salty shenanigans players can expect from its latest open-world murder simulator.

Assassin's Creed 4 dev: pirates no longer 'for kids'

You and I know pirates to be cheery drunkards, perhaps made of plasticine, who plunder cursed booty and battle sea monsters. Yet, Ubisoft Montreal claims, this is all fiction. The developer has said it is "giving pirates the HBO, reality treatment" in Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, suggesting that perhaps piracy wasn't all hook hands and perching parrots.

Watch Dogs also confirmed for Wii U

Ubisoft had hinted at a Wii U edition of open-world hack 'em up Watch Dogs before, but only formally confirmed it last night alongside the announcement of a PlayStation 4 version. No, obviously it didn't drop this news during Sony's big shindig, but in a press release afterwards.

