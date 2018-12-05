Watch Dogs E3 trailer is jolly nice CGI

No, CGI trailers don't represent gameplay. Yes, they are fluffy marketing to get you unduly excited. But by gum, the cinematic E3 trailer for Ubisoft's open-world cybervigilante 'em up Watch Dogs is awfully pretty, if a bit eerie. We can still enjoy it as an attractive and well-made video for our enjoyment which by pure chance is somehow connected to a video game. Call it tone-setting and world-building, if you must.