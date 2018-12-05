Canceled King Arthur RPG from Dragon Age designer surfaces amid Ubisoft troubles
Led by Mike Laidlaw, a King Arthur fantasy RPG may have been another project to be harmed by the influence of former Ubisoft Chief Creative Officer Serge Hascoet.
What project is Laidlaw working on now? Only time will tell.
