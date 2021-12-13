Assassin's Creed Valhalla Year 2 includes Dawn of Ragnarok and Crossover Stories Ubisoft's Year 2 plans for Assassin's Creed Valhalla include more Norse gods and a familiar face.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first full year of release was filled with new content intended to keep players engaged with the story and characters. With the game now heading into its second year, developer Ubisoft has no plans to slow down any time soon. Plans for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Year 2 include Dawn of Ragnarok, a new story expansion that will take players to new locations to face new threats, as well as Crossover Stories, which sees the return of a popular franchise character.

Ubisoft announced its Year 2 content plans for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla earlier today. Dawn of Ragnarok is a major story expansion that will build on the existing narrative of Valhalla, playing further into Norse mythology and Eivor’s relationship with the gods. After drinking a potion, Eivor has a vision that they’re a Norse god tasked with protecting Asgard. This kicks off a mythical adventure that the developers told me will feature roughly 35 hours of gameplay.

In Dawn of Ragnarok, players will venture to new lands such as Svartalfheim, a Dwarven Kingdom. Here, Eivor will discover Dwarves living in exile. They’ll have to seek them out and get their knowledge in order to protect Asgard. Some of the new foes that players will encounter in the expansion include Muspels, as well as more Frost Giants. When players defeat enemies, they’ll be able to use their abilities to wield godly new powers. Some of these powers include shapeshifting into ravens for assassination, infusing weapons with ice, teleporting with a bow, and resurrecting killed enemies to fight on player’s side.

The other major piece of content coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is Crossover Stories. This arc sees Eivor coming face-to-face with none other than Kassandra, the protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. This DLC will be free and adds the “Fated Encounter” mission to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and “Those Who are Treasured” to Odyssey.

Crossover Stories was a collaborative effort between Ubisoft Quebec and Ubisoft Montreal, and will launch on December 14, 2021. Dawn of Ragnarok will be a much more meatier expansion, and is set to arrive on March 10, 2022. For more on what's coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, stick with Shacknews.