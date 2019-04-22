Four new SteamWorld games are in the works with launches expected in 2022 & 2023
SteamWorld developer Image & Form confirmed its work on quite a few upcoming SteamWorld games as it merges with Thunderful Games.
Check out the SteamWorld Quest trailer ahead of its official debut later this week.
The SteamWorld games are at the root of this big, happy, and growing family.