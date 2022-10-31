ShackStream: Paper Cut Mansion has us cutting it close on Indie-licious Set in a papercraft world, we'll be exploring a mysterious mansion floor by floor in Paper Cut Mansion on today's episode of Indie-licious.

It’s Halloween, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t try something a little spooky to help haunt your holiday. Thankfully, there are some great spooky, scary indie games out there to help me with this exact thing! This week, we're folding it up and going razer thin as we explore the dark and dreary halls of Paper Cut Mansion!

Paper Cut Mansion comes to us from the developers at Space Lizard Studio and the publishers at Thunderful Publishing. It came out on October 27, 2022, landing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In this game, you play as a police detective named Toby, trying to unravel a mystery at an old mansion. Each twist and turn brings you closer to the truth whether you fail and have to start over or discover one of the game’s many endings. Curious puzzles and creepy encounters await as you explore the mansion’s stylistic papercraft style.

Join us as we open the doors and delve inside of Paper Cut Mansion on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also just watch below.

As always, we'd like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream productions like Indie-licious.

The mysteries of Paper Cut Mansion may prove to be spooky, scary, and more than little painful. Tune in as we go live on Indie-licious to see if we can sort out the clues and find answers!