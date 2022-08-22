ShackStream: Cursed to Golf challenges Indie-licious to the spookiest golf greens We'll be shooting for par to escape Golf Purgatory as we play Cursed to Golf on today's Indie-licious ShackStream!

Golf should be a pretty relaxing game if you’re doing it right, but what happens when you golf so hard you die? Are you suffered to walk a golfing afterlife in which every shot is a possible step out of the never-ending golf nothingness? We’re going to find out on today’s Indie-licious as we play Cursed to Golf!

Cursed to Golf comes to us from the developers at Chuhai Labs and the publishers at Thunderful Publishing. It came out on August 18, 2022, coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In this game, players are a pro-golfer at the top of their game, just a few strokes away from winning an international golf tournament when cruel fate takes your life to the great beyond. You find yourself in Golf Purgatory, a little fortunate for you. If you can play through and complete the devious courses ahead, you just might find your way back to the land of the living.

Join us on today’s episode of Indie-licious as we go live with Cursed to Golf on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

