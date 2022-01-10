ShackStream: Indie-licious battles blazes in Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue Indie-licious comes back hot and ready in 2022, kicking things off with gameplay of Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue.

It’s a whole new year full of all-new indies to explore, and Indie-licious is ready to feast on the most interesting and fresh of them. With this year still early, we’re kicking off with a game that crept in as we went on break in 2021. Tune in as we play Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue on our first 2022 episode of Indie-licious.

Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue comes to us from developer Dejima and publisher Thunderful Publishing. It came out on December 14, 2021 on PC via Steam. It’s set to launch on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2022. Players will take on the roll of a firefighter in a procedural platforming adventure. In forests, the city, and more, we’ll use water hoses, axes and other tools of the trade to battle blazes and save survivors.

Tune in as we go live with Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue on today’s episode of Indie-licious on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

On this week’s Indie-licious, we’re a Firegirl in a fire world. We’ll hack ‘n splash with hose and axes, so tune in as we go live shortly for Indie-licious’s first episode of 2022!