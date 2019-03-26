Telltale's The Walking Dead Season 5 isn't coming anytime soon, says Skybound
According to Skybound Games, there are no plans to continue the Telltale Walking Dead series and Clementine's story for the time being.
According to Skybound Games, there are no plans to continue the Telltale Walking Dead series and Clementine's story for the time being.
The Walking Dead: The Final Season brings a near-decade long saga to an end, but is Clementine's final story one worth experiencing? Our review.
The last episode of The Walking Dead: The Final Season has a new trailer, and it's chilling, especially since this is probably the last time we'll see Clementine again.
The Walking Dead: The Final Season only has one episode remaining, so Shacknews asks four big questions following the third episode, Broken Toys.
The Walking Dead: The Final Season has resumed and Shacknews is here with our impressions for the game's third episode, Broken Toys.
With The Walking Dead: The Final Season set to resume this week, Shacknews returns to catch up with the second episode.
The Walking Dead: The Final Season's new "Broken Toys" trailer shows what we can expect from the next-to-last episode of the game.
Future episodes of Telltale's The Walking Dead: Final Season will release for PC exclusively on the Epic Games Store.
With Skybound Games officially taking over, it looks like The Walking Dead: The Final Season is officially set to continue in January, with no further delay anticipated.
Original developers from Telltale are being officially brought on to help bring The Walking Dead: Final Season to a close.