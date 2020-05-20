Telltale's The Walking Dead Season 5 isn't coming anytime soon, says Skybound According to Skybound Games, there are no plans to continue the Telltale Walking Dead series and Clementine's story for the time being.

Ever since Telltale Games went through bankruptcy and further issues, their popular Walking Dead episodic series was thrown into disarray. Skybound Games (subsidiary to The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment) picked up the slack with original Telltale devs and finished up a Final Season. Even so, years later, that hasn’t stopped rumors from floating around about a further season of the Telltale series. Unfortunately for those hoping for a continuation of Clemantine’s journey, Skybound Games has stated definitively that there are no plans for Telltale’s The Walking Dead Season 5.

Skybound Games addressed the rumors and put the kibosh on any possibility of The Walking Dead Season 5 for the foreseeable future from the developer’s Twitter on May 18, 2020. While Skybound thanked fans for their enthusiasm, the developer also confirmed that a Season 5 wasn’t in the works despite any evidence to the contrary. With Skybound having put the final word on the matter, it would appear that The Final Season truly is the final season for now and The Definitive Edition collection from Fall 2019 is the last we’ll see of Telltale’s The Walking Dead for the time being.

Thank you to the fans who have reached out in recent days! While we wholeheartedly appreciate your enthusiasm for Telltale's TWD, we currently have no plans for a Season 5. — Skybound Games (@skyboundgames) May 18, 2020

It’s not as though many were left wanting. Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Final Season wrapped up things nicely for a lot of players and fans, and our Shacknews review happened to agree. Moreover, Skybound Games has turned its efforts with the franchise towards other ventures. They successfully launched The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, which brought players behind the eyes of a survivor in a solid VR experience. Having just launched on PSVR alongside already-available PC VR platforms, Saints & Sinners was a unique step for the franchise from Skybound and it seems more possible that there’s further projects down the line like it.

Whatever the case, it seems that wherever Clementine and company were left off, for better or worse, at the end of The Walking Dead: The Final Season, that’s where things will remain for now.