PlayStation Now adds new May titles, including Rainbow Six Siege
Check out a few new games that have been added to PlayStation Now, with one being a limited-time offer.
What could Shinji Mikami be planning with his "business trip" at E3 next week?
The survival horror game is adding a first-person mode.
GameStop wants you to put those gift cards to good use along with some trade-ins to get the gaming gifts you really want. Here are some of the highlights from their ongoing holiday deals.
A cut above its predecessor, but still haunted by its past.
The Evil Within 2 is looking to add some new frights, scares, and terrifying creatures to one-up the 2014 original. Because as Shacknews learned in our recent hands-on, horror is an artform.
Evil Within 2 gives more agency to players, which should appeal to fans who found the first game too linear.
It's a survival horror game and the goal is to survive. This 'Survive' trailer shows the character surviving.
The intial focus was on VR games, and then we got blown away by Wolfenstein 2.
Five Shacknews staffers again meet, this time in the dead of night, to talk about another spate of EA demos, Microsoft's big Xbox One X reveal, Bethesda's party for itself, and more.