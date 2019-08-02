The Cartridge Family 083: Death Stranding Day, John Goes to GameStop, Joe Ponders Outer Worlds
Plus, Buffa vows to solve the gravest threat mankind will face... the Xeno Crisis!
Joe has officially ascended to the realm of father fathers, and yet still has time to play The Outer Worlds. Impressive!
An all-time great beatdown awaits you.
Hey, big guns? It's time you took a cue from the little guy.
Apple Arcade saved The Family so much of that sweet cash that John splurged on gaming hardware, which he then unboxed in front of our eyes.
A salacious podcast about what those 3 camera on the iPhone 11 Pro really mean.
Hey listen up, Xbox. If you want us to talk about all the cool things you're doing, then be cooler than Nintendo.
Buffa, you've had this comin' your way for a long, long time. Buckle up, (father) brother.
We are pleased to announce Christopher Buffa, Head of Business Development for Zana Keen.
John spends another week with a different family while Jason Onorad helps us catch up with the latest in gaming.