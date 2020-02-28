New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Cartridge Family 094 - Cathartic Games, Shovel Knight Fever, Coronavirus's Impact

Joe's got it bad for Shovel Knight while John spends his time virtually mowing a lawn.
Joe Stasio
Buffa's out of town today so it's Joe's turn to type up some nonsense for you to read instead of simply listening to our delightful, weekly gaming podcast. I'm kidding. Buffa's a talented writer and I'm nothing. No one. An ant. A shadow of an ant. Dust.

Check out our latest episode. John and I breakdown the latest from Yacht Club Games, Xbox Series X's info dump, and how the Caronavirus is impacting the games industry. Thanks for listening as always and enjoy!

Today's Topics

Today's Cast

Producer, Host, Designer

Follow me @beardedaxe. Front-end dev  + musician and audio engineer. I talk games, games industry. Not funny or smart. Producer 

