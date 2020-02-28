The Cartridge Family 094 - Cathartic Games, Shovel Knight Fever, Coronavirus's Impact

Buffa's out of town today so it's Joe's turn to type up some nonsense for you to read instead of simply listening to our delightful, weekly gaming podcast. I'm kidding. Buffa's a talented writer and I'm nothing. No one. An ant. A shadow of an ant. Dust.
Check out our latest episode. John and I breakdown the latest from Yacht Club Games, Xbox Series X's info dump, and how the Caronavirus is impacting the games industry. Thanks for listening as always and enjoy!
Download The Cartridge Family, Episode 094
Today's Topics
- Game Releases
-
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch] - February 25, 2020
-
Two Point Hospital [PS4, Xbox One, Switch] - February 25, 2020
-
Marvel’s Iron Man VR [PSVR] - February 28, 2020,
-
- Stories
-
Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay is based on D&D 5th Edition
-
Cyber Shadow gets new trailer, coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch
-
Xbox Smart Delivery will cover physical & digital copies of supported games
-
Cyberpunk 2077 confirmed for Xbox Series X & Smart Delivery
-
War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius launches in the west this spring
-
Today's Cast
