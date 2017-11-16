Journey discovers June release date on Steam
The modern classic from Thatgamecompany is ready to come to Steam and now has a release date.
The modern classic from Thatgamecompany is ready to come to Steam and now has a release date.
Scope all-new details regarding the latest title from thatgamecompany in an all-new video.
Your weekly roundup of the biggest stories in mobile and portable gaming, courtesy of Modojo.
Thatgamecompany is currently working on 'a game about giving.'
Sony may have accidentally outed the release date of the PlayStation 4 version of Journey.
It was one of the single best gaming experiences to be found on PlayStation 3 and now Sony is looking to bring Journey to a whole new generation on PS4 with a remastered effort.
Two games hailed for their artistic prowess on PlayStation 3 are heading to PS4 later this year.
thatgamecompany's project isn't too far off, now that it has sufficient funding.
flOw will be available on PS4 and Vita next week.
Sony has wined, dined, and supported developers to land a pretty stonking lineup of indie games. Journey and The Unfinished Swan, two of last year's big PlayStation 3-exclusive indies, are now available in a $15 downloadable bundle, which essentially means you get one of them free. If you haven't played either, for goodness' sake: buy it, even if only for Journey.