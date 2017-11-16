New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Thatgamecompany

Journey and Unfinished Swan bundle makes one game free

Sony has wined, dined, and supported developers to land a pretty stonking lineup of indie games. Journey and The Unfinished Swan, two of last year's big PlayStation 3-exclusive indies, are now available in a $15 downloadable bundle, which essentially means you get one of them free. If you haven't played either, for goodness' sake: buy it, even if only for Journey.

Load More Stories
