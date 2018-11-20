Shacknews Best Multiplayer Game of 2019 - Tetris 99
One of the most unexpected game releases of the year is also taking how the Shacknews Award for Best Multiplayer Game of 2019. Boom! Tetris!
CTWC professionals like Koryan and Greentea share some tips and strategies to help you become the last Tetris 99 player standing.
The first release from this deal, Tetris Journey, will launch in 2019 in celebration of 35-years of Tetris.
Get a taste of Tetris Effect gameplay from all areas in the game's main mode.
Get ready to spend your holidays playing Tetris Ultimate as Ubisoft has announced the game will be released on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next week.
Ubisoft announced Tetris Ultimate will be available on Nintendo 3DS ths November.
The Tetris Company has won a copyright dispute against mobile developer Xio Interactive, which developed a Tetris-like iPhone game called "Mino."