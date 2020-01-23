Tetris mobile app now available on iOS and Android Following the shutdown of EA's Tetris Mobile apps, N3TWORK has launched a new Tetris game on iOS and Android devices.

It wasn’t long ago that Electronic Arts unexpectedly announced the shutdown of all of its Tetris mobile apps, including Tetris Blitz, Tetris Platinum, and Tetris 2011. Even so, Tetris fans looking to play the classic tetromino drop game aren’t entirely out of luck. Mobile developer N3TWORK has attempted to pick up where EA left off with the launch of a new free-to-play Tetris app for iOS and Android devices, and it’s available now.

N3TWORK and the Tetris Company announced the new mobile Tetris app on January 23, 2020 via the Tetris website. The game is available for free worldwide, the only exclusion being in China and New Zealand. For now, the new Tetris app features traditional Tetris gameplay in a mobile format, but N3TWORK and the Tetris company intend to add more modes and ways to play to the game in the future as a part of a multi-year deal between the two companies following the announcement of Tetris Royale in 2019. The game can be downloaded from the Apple Store for iOS or the Google Play store for Android as of today.

N3TWORK's Tetris promises traditional gameplay on mobile devices, but there are a few customization options like gameboard themes and avatars to explore, and more is on the way.

N3TWORK’s launch of their Tetris app follows just a couple days after Electronic Arts announced they’d be shutting down service and downloads on their Tetris games. All EA Tetris games have been removed from store fronts and the games are set to expire in April 2020. With that said, it may have been licensing that spelled the end of EA’s apps as N3TWORK’s deal with the Tetris Company picks up immediately after EA’s closure of its Tetris apps.

Whatever the case, at least mobile players aren’t being entirely left out in the cold when it comes to taking Tetris on the go, so that’s a good thing. It would appear that while the N3TWORK Tetris app may not be as feature-rich as other Tetris mobile games at this stage, N3TWORK and the Tetris Company have plenty of plans to expand it in the near future.