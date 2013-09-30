Mount & Blade 2 Early Access will begin in late March 2020
The much-anticipated sequel to the medieval action-RPG, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord is set to come to Steam Early Access by the end of March.
The much-anticipated sequel to the medieval action-RPG, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord is set to come to Steam Early Access by the end of March.
The announcement of Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord last September was curiously light on details but while we expected developer Taleworlds to dribble more out slowly, it instead went stone silent. On Friday, exactly one year later, it finally broke this to release a dozen screenshots. The game's still something of a mystery, though.
For a series about building an army of warriors and rampaging across battlefields on foot with axes swinging, the announcement of Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is awfully quiet. Developer TaleWorlds Entertainment quietly confirmed yesterday that yes, it's making the sequel to Mount & Blade: Warband, but didn't really have much else to say and the teaser trailer revealed little.
The Mount & Blade gang at Taleworlds are elevating another mod, this time turning Mount & Musket: Battalion into the paid expansion 'Napoleonic Wars' for M&B Warband. The multiplayer-only DLC packs over 220 unique units.