All Stories Tagged: Taleworlds Entertainment

Mount & Blade 2 revealed in first screenshots

The announcement of Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord last September was curiously light on details but while we expected developer Taleworlds to dribble more out slowly, it instead went stone silent. On Friday, exactly one year later, it finally broke this to release a dozen screenshots. The game's still something of a mystery, though.

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord announced

For a series about building an army of warriors and rampaging across battlefields on foot with axes swinging, the announcement of Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is awfully quiet. Developer TaleWorlds Entertainment quietly confirmed yesterday that yes, it's making the sequel to Mount & Blade: Warband, but didn't really have much else to say and the teaser trailer revealed little.

