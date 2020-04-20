Is Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord coming to PS4 or Xbox One? Curious if TaleWorlds hit RPG, Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord is coming to PS4 or Xbox One? Here's what you need to know.

To call Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord a monument of early access success would be an understatement. But those looking to enjoy the runaway success of TaleWorlds’ on PS4 or Xbox One are probably wondering if the game will ever make the jump to consoles. Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

Less than a day after launching, Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord surpassed 200,000 concurrent players, marking it one of the biggest successes on the Steam early access marketplace. If you’ve been trying to decide whether to pick up the latest title from TaleWorlds, then you’ve probably got some questions about the game. In fact, many out there have been trying to figure out when Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord is set to come to the PS4 and Xbox One.

Unfortunately, the news on that front isn’t good. At this moment, TaleWorlds is focused on making the PC release of Bannerlord as good as it can possibly be. In a reply on the official Twitter, the developers stated, “Sorry, but we have been saying in dev blogs and interviews for years that consoles will come further down the road, as PCs are our primary platform.”

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord could come to PlayStation and Xbox, but it could take a while.

This means that users can expect a PS4 or Xbox One version of the game – or at least a PS5 or Xbox Series X version – somewhere down the line. For now, though, the developers are primarily focused on making sure the PC version of the game is running as smoothly as possible. This might be disappointing to a lot of players, but it is definitely good to see the developers taking things on step at a time. By focusing their attention, the developers at TaleWorlds can ensure the product offers the best experience possible before branching out – ensuring that when the time for a console release comes, they can offer the same quality.

