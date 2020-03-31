Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord's first day crosses over 200,000 concurrent players Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord has charged into Steam Early Access and over 200,000 players jumped on in the day since.

People have been waiting for Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord for a long time. TaleWorlds Entertainment promised the strategy, action, and RPG hybrid would deliver everything everyone liked about the first game and then some, and by many accounts, Bannerlord is doing just that. The game came into Steam Early Access and in the day since, has crossed over 200,000 concurrent players, making it one of the most played games on Steam of 2019 so far.

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord launched on Steam Early Access on March 30, 2020. It’s been around 24 hours since launch, but the game managed to peak at over 200,000 concurrent players since it became available to play. For reference, Doom Eternal peaked at around 104,000 players since its launch. Bannerlord’s high player count puts it up in the top ten games on Steam right now, beating out regular favorites like Grand Theft Auto 5, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and Rainbow Six Siege. That’s pretty good for a game that just entered early access one day before.

It was back in 2012 that Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord was announced and it has had quite a lengthy development cycle since. The original game garnered a huge following as players both enjoyed the main adventure and modding it with pretty much anything they could come up with, making Mount & Blade: Warband one of the most robust Steam Workshop modding communities around for a long time. With Bannerlord having been announced for Early Access in only February of this year, fans are showing that there’s a definite love for this series that transcends the long time it’s spent in development.

We’ll look forward to seeing how Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord continues to do following its successful launch on Steam Early access. Were you a huge fan of the original Warband or the mods? Are you jumping into Bannerlord? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.