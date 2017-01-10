New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Super Mario 3D World

Weekend Confirmed 170 - Xbox One, The Last of Us

Today's word of the day on Weekend Confirmed is "feedback." Hosts Garnett Lee and Jeff Cannata welcome in Shacknews' Andrew Yoon and Double Jump's Christian Spicer to talk about why feedback matters, as they discuss the abrupt reversal of the Xbox One's unpopular policies and the entire PR fiasco that surrounded it.

