Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has sold over 6 million copies since launch

Nintendo has a wealth of franchises under its wing, with many getting sequels on the Nintendo Switch. There are also some that have received upgraded ports from previous systems. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is one such game that started its life on the Wii U but has since hopped over to the Switch. And now, the game has sold more on the Switch than it ever did on the Wii U.

Daniel Ahmad, Senior Analyst at Niko Partners, took to Twitter on August 5, 2021 to point out the volume of sales that Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has achieved since its launch on the Nintendo Switch. The game has now sold 6.68 million units on Nintendo Switch, which Ahmad points out is now more than the game was able to sell on Nintendo’s previous console, the Wii U: 5.87 million units.

Just realised that Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for Nintendo Switch has already outsold the Wii U version.



Which continues the trend of Wii U upgraded ports selling better on Switch.



Switch: 6.68m

Wii U: 5.87m pic.twitter.com/1BkQDaag89 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 5, 2021

It goes to show that Nintendo titles remain popular, even several years after their launch. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury continue to sell more, considering the install base of the Nintendo Switch is sixfold more than the Wii U was able to achieve. To date, the Wii U managed to sell 13.56 million units versus the Nintendo Switch, which has just surpassed 89.04 million units sold.

There was plenty more news to be discovered from Nintendo’s Q1 2022 earnings release. For example, the banger of a year Big N had last year has translated to software and hardware sales decreasing year-on-year. It is certainly going to be difficult for video game companies to follow the huge sales seen during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite this, Nintendo announced a $900 million share buyback.

