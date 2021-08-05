Nintendo Switch hits 89 million console units sold since launch The console-handheld hybrid is closing in on the Wii's lifetime console sales.

The Nintendo Switch continues to be a hot item in the games industry, and Nintendo’s latest report on its quarterly results ratifies this. The Nintendo Switch has now reached a lifetime total of 89.04 million units sold, up from the previous quarter’s count of 84.59 million units.

It will be interesting to see how the sales change after the Nintendo Switch OLED model releases.

Nintendo has released its Q1 2022 earnings report on August 5, 2021. The information, available through the Investor Relations section of the site, states that some 4.45 million Nintendo Switch units were sold over the previous quarter.

The report makes certain to mention the circumstances that led to the increase in sales of the same quarter from 2020. The report reads, “Hardware and software sales in the first quarter of last fiscal year were substantially driven by the March 2020 release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so compared to then, hardware sales were down 21.7% and software sales were down 10.2% year-on-year.” The global pandemic, and the general excitement about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, were certainly a major driving force in the sales of Nintendo Switch consoles in 2020.

With the Nintendo Switch now sitting at just shy of 90 million units sold, the console-handheld hybrid is within distance of reaching the Wii’s lifetime sales figure. The Wii sits at 101.63 million units, meaning the Nintendo Switch needs 17.04 million units to be sold until it catches up to the sales figures of one of the most popular Nintendo consoles ever released.

The upcoming release of the Nintendo Switch OLED model may help bridge this gap. While some thought the OLED model would mean a higher margin for Nintendo, the company clarified that this was not the case. Despite this, the release of a new model will no doubt help drive sales, which is sure to delight shareholders.

Speaking of delighting shareholders, Nintendo also announced a $900 million USD share buyback. Make sure to stop by the Shacknews NTDOY and Nintendo page for more information on the Q1 2022 earnings report and the latest news.