ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 146 Time to start Super Mario 3D World!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, it's time to start another playthrough as our Pokémon Emerald finale was last episode. That being said, it was time to get back to my favorite Nintendo franchise, Super Mario. Starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET join the program as we start a Super Mario 3D World playthrough. Depending on how long the regular mode takes will determine if we jump into Bowser's Fury in future episodes. It won't be my first time playing the game as I beat the Wii U version but it's always nice to jump back into a Mario game. Join in to see if I can save the Sprixie kingdom from Bowser, king of the Koopas.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch on Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET as well as next Monday. Coming up on the show is more Donkey Kong Country 3 and Final Fantasy 2 so you won't want to miss out!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.