Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of January 18, 2022 Take a look at what you can expect from the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.

Happy Tuesday! After an extended Holiday weekend, we're back for another exciting week of content on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Let's jump into what we've got planned for the upcoming days.

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of January 18, 2022

You can find all our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our roster of hosts and become familiar with our community.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Nobody Saves the World launch day livestream Tuesday at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 3 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

We thank you for tuning into our channel and watching our shows. If you're looking for a way to support us even more, consider subscribing to our Twitch channel, which you can do for free every month through Prime Gaming.

If you're looking for even more Shacknews content, we've got a library of videos over on the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.