ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 397 Put on the Cat suit for Bowser's Fury on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re slipping into our Cat suit to take down Bowser in Super Mario 3D World plus Bowser’s Fury. Bowser’s Fury in one of the Mario games that I put a lot of time into but never finished. Lucky for me that I can use the Stevetendo show to change that.

For those who don’t know, Bowser’s Fury was added to Super Mario 3D World as a separate game when Super Mario 3D World ported to the Nintendo Switch. Mario and Bowser Jr. star in this spin-off game where we’ll have to find Cat Shines to save the day. Bowser has become some giant monster and we’ll have to find a way to stop him. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Bowser’s Fury playthrough, even if you aren’t a cat person!

It's the battle we've been waiting for, Cat Mario VS King Bowser!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. I know it has been on a lengthy hiatus but Detective Pikachu Returns will come back to the show soon. There will be more Super Mario RPG on the show as well so stay tuned.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played. Super Mario Bros. Wonder came to an end and Detective Pikachu Returns is getting closer so you never know what we’re going to play next. Jet Force Gemini is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.