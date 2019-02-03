Watch the Shacknews Madden NFL 15 Simulator Make Its Super Bowl XLIX Predictions

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are set to battle it out this Sunday at Super Bowl XLIX, but thanks the power of the Shacknews Simulator (Madden NFL 15), we get a look at what may happen and who will win. Ours is is the only simulation model featuring Andrew's version of a football announcer's voice.