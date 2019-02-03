Please take a look at the Nintendo Switch Super Bowl ad
A classic Nintendo Switch commercial aired following the Super Bowl, but did you stick around long enough to see it?
A classic Nintendo Switch commercial aired following the Super Bowl, but did you stick around long enough to see it?
Two legends of their respective fields join forces at halftime of the Super Bowl broadcast. Ninja and Jim Brown celebrate 100 years of the NFL.
Mutant Football League has made a major prediction about the potential winner of Mayhem Bowl LIII.
Killadelphia blew a 21 point lead. Ugh, the Hatriots always win.
Shacknews is going to predict the winner of the big game.
If EA is right, quarterback Tom Brady will set another record this weekend.
Nintendo's first Super Bowl ad buy shows an attempt to recapture the mainstream.
Madden has gotten pretty good at predicting Super Bowls.
The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are set to battle it out this Sunday at Super Bowl XLIX, but thanks the power of the Shacknews Simulator (Madden NFL 15), we get a look at what may happen and who will win. Ours is is the only simulation model featuring Andrew's version of a football announcer's voice.