Mutant Football League's Mayhem Bowl kicks off this Wednesday

The fantasy-action football title is celebrating the big game with its own simulation between Kansas City and Tampa.

Chris Jarrard
With the finale of the NFL season just a few short days away, all sorts of folks are taking the opportunity to hold tie-in events. There may be no more appropriate tie-in than from the folks at Digital Dreams Entertainment. Their hit arcade football game Mutant Football League has been serving up satisfying hits for a few years now. Fans should tune into the official Mutant League Football Youtube channel on Wednesday for the Mayhem Bowl prediction simulation.

Kicking off at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT, the Mayhem Bowl simulation will be a CPUvsCPU battle between the Karcass City Creeps and the Terror Bay Mutineers. This will give fans a taste of what's to come when the big game comes along this Sunday on the AllPro222 Twitch Channel.

For those that may not be familiar with Mutant Football League, the game is an arcade-style interpretation of football in the style of the 16-bit classics we all grew up with. Featuring a full lineup of gruesome teams and solid online play, Mutant Football League is sure to be a hit with football fans and fans of chaotic violence.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

