Super Bowl LV Celebration Event comes to Rocket League next week Psyonix is going all-in with a celebration of the biggest sporting event of the year.

Over the years since its release, Rocket League has been no stranger to partnerships and tie-ins with some of the most popular licensed properties out there. The trend continues next week when Rocket League begins the Super Bowl LV Celebration event in partnership with the NFL. Starting February 2, players will get access to an all-new game mode, fresh Event Challenges, and see the return on the NFL Fan Pack cosmetics.

Gridiron is a new limited-time mode that takes place on a modified Champions Field adorned with yard lines and the NFL Logo. It will feature 4v4 action with football inspired rules, as well as an NFL football replacing the standard Rocket League ball.

The rules for Gridiron mode are as follows:

Gridiron is 4 on 4.

The standard Rocket League ball has been replaced with an American football.

Touching the ball attaches it to the roof of your car. In Spike Rush, the ball would attach to wherever your car made contact, but in Gridiron it will always attach to your roof.

If any player touches the ball, that player becomes the ball carrier, setting up the opportunity for hand-offs to teammates or steals by the other team.

The carrier can single jump, but double jumping drops the ball. You can also pass the ball by dodging.

Each goal is 3 or 7 points: 7 points are awarded if the ball is attached to a player when entering the opponent's goal, and 3 points are awarded if the ball is passed in or if the ball is loose. All own-goals are worth 3 points whether the ball is attached or it's loose.

Demos require Supersonic speed just like in standard modes.

Stay in bounds! You'll fumble the ball if you cross the line marked on the Arena wall.

Players will also be able to complete new Event Challenges that unlock the Gridiron Guru Player Title, NFL Wheels, and 20,000 XP. The Gridiron LTM Playlist and Event Challenges will be live from February 2 until February 8.

Rocket Leaguers who live to dress up their whips will be happy to see the return of the NFL Fan Pack. For 800 credits, players will receive Octane decals for each of the NFL’s 32 teams. Fans will be able to show support for their favorites, even if they aren’t being represented in next week’s big game.