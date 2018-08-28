Into the Breach is the first free game of Epic Games Store's Holiday Sale
In addition to game deals, the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is hosting 12 Days of Free Games, starting with Into the Breach.
The turn-based mech strategy hits the Nintendo handheld after surprise announcement.
Is Subset Games' latest effort faster than light, or is it relatively humdrum? Our review.
Trying their collective hand at turn-based strategy gaming, the makers of FTL: Faster Than Light are out to challenge the conventions of both the strategy genre and popcorn flicks.
FTL: Advanced Edition is now available on PC and iPad, giving the galactic roguelike new life. Unfortunately, save files can't be accessed both platforms, but according to a bold user, it does appear that there's a way to transfer save files from one platform to the other.
FTL: Faster Than Light is now out on iPad, with Advanced Edition content included.
FTL: Advanced Edition will hit PC and iPad on April 3.
The stresses of FTL mean captains can become awfully attached to their crew, whether as individuals with their own names or simply as walking stat buffs, so their deaths can be tragic. Handily, the upcoming Enhanced Edition revamp will introduce a Clone Bay to bring lost crew back as good as new. Or, well, almost. It's not quite that simple, of course.
FTL's "Advanced Edition" update will add a new robotic race called the Lanius, among other new features and adjustments.
FTL: Faster Than Light will debut a new expansion in early 2014 dubbed FTL: Advanced Edition, expected to release concurrently with the long-awaited iPad port of the popular 2012 roguelike.