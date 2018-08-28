New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Subset Games

How to transfer FTL: Advaced Edition save files between PC and iPad

FTL: Advanced Edition is now available on PC and iPad, giving the galactic roguelike new life. Unfortunately, save files can't be accessed both platforms, but according to a bold user, it does appear that there's a way to transfer save files from one platform to the other.

FTL: Advanced Edition adding Hard Mode, Clone Bay

The stresses of FTL mean captains can become awfully attached to their crew, whether as individuals with their own names or simply as walking stat buffs, so their deaths can be tragic. Handily, the upcoming Enhanced Edition revamp will introduce a Clone Bay to bring lost crew back as good as new. Or, well, almost. It's not quite that simple, of course.

Load More Stories
